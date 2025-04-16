4 . PARKING IN PROHIBITED AREAS

OK, this mistake is not confined to visitors to the Causeway Coast. Locals are guilty of this - and they really should know better! There are thousands of parking spaces around the Borough. Yes, you may have to park somewhere and walk to get to your destination, especially on busy days. And yes, Portrush is a peninsula and there's one way in and one way out of it. BUT there is NO excuse for parking in prohibited areas such as the one pictured at Portrush's Ramore Head. Recently Coleraine Coastguard had to issue an appeal to drivers to stay out of the yellow box which is there for a reason - to allow quick access to emergency service vehicles. Photo: COLERAINE COASTGUARD