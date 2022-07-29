Models hit the catwalk at City Hall

Rebecca McKinney will host Belfast One Way Edit at Belfast City Hall

Presented by fashion stylist and radio personality Rebecca McKinney this will be a date not to be missed for anyone interested in the latest fashion looks and trends.

Showcasing over 50 retailers throughout Belfast City Centre, the fashion show will reveal the vast amount of fabulous style on offer in the City Centre, as well as hair and makeup demos from Andrew Mulvenna and Charlotte Tilbury.

Get those all-important head to toe tips for the forthcoming new season from Belfast City retailers. From Marks & Spencer’s, Next & Primark to Phase Eight, Mango and Jigsaw, plus many more. Ticket holders will receive a fashion show goodie bag that will include a £10 Belfast City Centre Gift Card, City Centre offers and giveaways.

Revealing details of The Belfast One Way Edit, Clare Maguire from Belfast One said: “We are delighted to announce details of The Belfast One Way Edit with fashion stylist Rebecca McKinney. Its great to see so many of our City Centre retailers involved in what will be an important date for the diary for anyone who enjoys being in the know on key fashion trends. The Belfast One Way Edit is part of our ongoing work with businesses to support with increasing footfall as well as providing stand out City Centre experiences. It is also the perfect opportunity to showcase the amazing range of retail on offer in the City Centre.”

Belfast One Way Edit host, and radio personality, Rebecca McKinney said: “This not to be missed event will feature over 50 retailers, from across Belfast City centre, showcasing a mix of fashion trends and styles for all ages, budgets and body shapes. It is going to be a fantastic day of fashion and I hope to see you there.”