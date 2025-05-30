Motorists warned to expect delays as thousands are expected to attend Junior Grand Orange Lodge parade in Lisburn

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Lisburn on Saturday (May 31, 2025) for the Junior Grand Orange Lodge centenary.

Members of lodges from across Northern Ireland, as well as over 60 bands, will attend the parade in the city centre and motorists are being warned to expect disruption to traffic throughout the day.

The parade will begin at 12noon from Wallace Park, proceeding through Lisburn city centre along a route designed with the comfort and safety of young participants in mind.

The parade will leave Wallace Park and make its way to the city centre via Belfast Road, Seymour Street, Castle Street, Market Square East, Market Square, Market Street, Smithfield Street, Market Place, Bow Street, Antrim Street, Bachelor's Walk, and the Magheralave Road before returning to Wallace Park at approximately 1.30pm.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in Lisburn on Saturday May 31 as the Junior Grand Orange Lodge holds its centenary parade in the city centre.

Following the parade, members and supporters will gather back in Wallace Park for an afternoon of celebration featuring food stalls, fun fair attractions, historical exhibitions, and an awards ceremony recognising standout participants.

The day will conclude with a return parade at 3:30pm, making its way from Wallace Park, along Belfast Road, Seymour Street, Castle Street, Market Square East, Market Square, and Market Street to conclude at approximately 5pm.

The Belfast members will parade along Linenhall Street to Hill Street to meet their buses, Co Armagh members will board buses on Linenhall Street. Co Tyrone members will make their way along Smithfield Street into Market Place for buses. Co Down members will make their way along Smithfield Street before turning left into Hillsborough Road to meet the buses. Co Antrim members will board their buses in Smithfield Street.

Police are advising road users to expect some disruption to traffic in Lisburn due to the parade. A spokesperson for the police said: “Please note, if you are planning to come to Lisburn please allow extra time for your journey as delays and diversions are expected.”

Looking forward to the centenary celebrations, Grand Master Joseph Magill said: “This centenary is not just a celebration of our past 100 years, but a bold declaration of our continued mission to support and inspire future generations.

"We look forward to welcoming members and friends to Lisburn for what promises to be a day of unity, pride, and joyful remembrance.”