Known for being the largest county in Northern Ireland, Tyrone brings a plethora of energy and vibrancy.

It also has an exceptional music scene, both with the talent it produces and the talent it attracts, including international stars that have stood on one of its many stages.

No matter your musical tastes, you’re sure to find a concert that makes you want to sing along in your local area this summer.

Check out some of the best music events taking place very soon in Co Tyrone.

Ulster Fleadh - Dromore, July 16-23

Dubbed as the largest celebration of all things traditionally Irish, the Ulster Fleadh is taking place in Dromore from July 16 to 23. Covering music, dance, Gaeilge and more, the 8 day spectacle is packed full with exciting events that promise to provide you with unbeatable Irish craic, no matter your age.

For more information, go to ulsterfleadh.ie

Derek Ryan: Live in Concert - Dungannon, July 29

Irish singer Derek Ryan is bringing his upcoming tour to Dunganoon’s Hill of The O’Neill on July 29 alongside special guests Philomena Begley and The Bellas.

Promoting his new album, you can expect the star to sing classics such as Down On Your Uppers, Hold On To Your Hat and many more.

For more information, go to visitmidulster.com/derek-ryan-live-in-concert

DergFest2023 - Castlederg, July 28-31

Known for being a quaint town near the Donegal border, Castlederg lights up once a year for the annual DergFest, with this year’s instalment promising to be one of the best yet.

Spanning four days, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy, with music from The Logues and Andy Whitby on days one and two, day three’s TributeFest complete with Qween and The Björn Identity and, to round it up, TeenFest on day four, claiming the title of Northern Ireland’s Biggest Teen Festival.

For more information, go to dergfest.co.uk

Ómós Dinie Leonard Celebration Concert - Dromore, July 20

Dromore Sports Complex is set to host a night of traditional Irish tunes in celebration of the work, music and life of Dinie Leonard.

Marking Dinie’s commitment and contribution to the genre, there will be lots of reminiscent song and dance to celebrate his status as an Ulster Fleadh Awardee.