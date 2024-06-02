Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visiting beautiful and well-tended gardens is a popular way for green-fingered enthuasists across Northern Ireland to gather inspiration as well as having an enjoyable day out.

As well as taking in the delights of gardens in public parks, people can also visit a variety of privately-owned gardens open on various days for the public to enjoy.

Summer is one of the most popular times for garden visits and the National Gardens Scheme in Northern Ireland has already started its third year of garden openings.

Trevor Edwards, area organiser of the National Gardens Scheme in Northern Ireland, said a number of new and unique gardens are opening to the public this year.

The National Gardens Scheme in Northern Ireland is welcoming visitors to its third year of garden openings. Picture: unsplash

"Many of the gardens are open to all comers on specified dates. For logistical and people management reasons, some are only open to those who have pre-booked online. Others are only open by arrangement,” he said.

Mr Edwards thanked the dedicated garden owners and their helpers for their support and explained that admission fees to the gardens helped to boost a variety of worthy causes.

"Apart from the joy of visiting gardens, your visit generates meaningful financial support to the health-related charities supported by the National Garden Scheme,” he said.

Here are the gardens in Northern Ireland open in June under the National Garden Scheme. For more information, including opening times, and as arrangements may change, please check details carefully at www.ngs.org.uk

Sunday, June 2:

Old Balloo House & Barn, 15-17 Comber Road Balloo, Killinchy, Newtownards

Restored and newly created, shared, informal gardens around late Georgian house and barn. There is a great variety of trees, shrubs and perennials but the garden is open in 2024 especially for late rhododendrons and early roses. Part of the garden is not accessible to everyone due to the steep incline, but can be seen from viewing points. Unsuitable for children.

Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9:

Holly House Garden, 3 Ballyutoag Hill, Nutts Corner, Crumlin

This is an area of six acres created out of farmland over the past 20 years. The garden comprises woodlands, herbaceous borders and an iris garden where thousands of spring and summer bulbs have been planted. There is an alpine bed, wildlife ponds and a newly planted shrub and woodland garden. Also, in contrast to the traditional parts there is a modern contemporary garden. Partially wheelchair friendly.

Saturday, June 15 and Sunday 16:

Billy Old Rectory Peace Garden, 5 Cabragh Road, Castlecat, Bushmills

A mature three-acre garden on an historic site. Front of the Georgian rectory is a large lawn with mature trees, an ancient well and a developing woodland garden with a small fernery. Rear has another large lawn with contrasting borders of roses, herbaceous, shrubs and pond area. Also kitchen, greenhouse, herb, vegetable and fruit gardens - a large old orchard and area with wildflowers and annuals.

Lavender Manor, 61 Salloon Road, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen

A range of well-maintained gardens, accessed via a sweeping avenue with well established trees and a beech hedge. In front of the Manor there are many manicured topiaries and a lush wildlife pond surrounded by a tranquil white garden. To the rear a vibrant herbaceous border leads past a stream to the enchanting woodland garden. You can also visit the secluded courtyard and fruit and vegetable garden.

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23:

Trillick House, 50 Edentrillick Hill, Hillsborough

Just outside the heart of Royal Hillsborough, the four-acre garden combines both native and exotic plantings. Manicured lawns are punctuated with bursts of colour from perennial borders, with secluded nooks. Contains ornate water features and statuesque trees. This garden is not just a visual delight but a sensory experience, with fragrant blooms, rustling leaves, and the gentle hum of pollinators.

Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30:

Old Barrack House Garden, 7 Main Street, Hillsborough