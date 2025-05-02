Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is encouraging the local community to get involved in National Walking Month with a series of free events.

‘Walk This Way May’ will see activities in Broughshane, Bashfordsland Wood, Woodburn Forest, the Hidden Village Galboly, Ecos Ballymena, Glenarm, Portglenone, Ballylumford to Skernaghan Point, Larne Promenade, and Carrickfergus.

Anyone interested in booking a spot can visit Eventbrite for further details.

Running between May 9-30, the programme includes Mindful Kids sessions for primary school age children and their caregivers, along with Buggy Babies sessions.