New dates announced for poetry, prose and pancakes at Moira Library
Moira Library has announced the next wave of dates for their Poetry, Prose and Pancakes events.
Taking place on the third Tuesday of every month from 6:15pm until 7:30pm, you are invited to join poet Karen Mooney to read some of your favourite pieces of writing, or even some of your own work! Alternatively just come along to listen to others, join the discussion and enjoy the refreshments provided.
Upcoming dates are: Tuesday November 22, Tuesday December 20, Tuesday January 17, and Tuesday February 21.
Most Popular
Karen Mooney lives in Moira and started penning poems and lyrics in 2016. She has enjoyed hosting local writers on radio and community television and has organised literary events, collaborating with the National Trust. More recently, she has been involved in judging the Waterways Storymaking Festival.
Admission is free and open to everyone. Contact Moira Library for details, telephone 028 9261 9330 or email [email protected]