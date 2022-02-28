New radio show has Jimeoin ‘In Bits’

In Bits: Jimeoin Meets begins on Saturday, March 5 on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds at 12.30pm.
Each episode features two stories, music and a lot of laughs with fellow comedians. In the first episode Jimeoin chats with Paddy McDonnell, who has shocking and silly stories to tell in equal measure.
Also taking part in the series will be Mark Nelson, Fred MacAulay, Craig Hill, Liam Farrelly, Diona Doherty, Teresa Livingstone, Alison Spittle, Jessica Fostekew, Esther Manito and Owen O’Neill.
The series launches a new comedy strand from BBC Northern Ireland. In Bits is the one-stop shop on BBC Sounds for funny stories, scripted comedy and sketches.
By subscribing to ‘In Bits’ on BBC Sounds, listeners will be able to binge the best new comedy talent, as well as some established performers as they try out new formats for a bit of not-so-serious relief from politics and the pandemic.