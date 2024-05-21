NI International Air Show returns to Portrush after five year absence at new location on the coast
Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8 will see a spectacular aerobatic performance from Airbourne Pyrotechnics.
The fast and furious Typhoon will appear on both days, demonstrating its rip-roaring power with a collection of jaw-dropping manoeuvres, along with the Battle of Britain Memorial trio of Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane performing their mesmerising flypasts.
Along the breathtaking coastal route, a wide range of captivating and family friendly activities will expand the entertainment offering to include an array of vintage aircraft, live music, trade stands, fun zone, artisan food markets, and arts and crafts stalls.
The exciting STEM Village sponsored by Matrix will make a welcomed return and bring together world-class local employers and education providers. These exhibits, located at Ballyreagh Golf Course, are aimed at inspiring young people to consider a STEM orientated career with interactive, fun and engaging displays and tasks.
Launching the NI International Air Show 2024, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “I am thrilled to see the return of our beloved Air Show once again, following a five-year absence.
“It is one of the biggest highlights of our tourism calendar, offering fantastic aerial displays and a host of family-friendly entertainment on the ground. I am particularly excited about the new location this year, which will provide visitors with the best possible viewing experience as they enjoy the spectacular aerial acrobatics.”