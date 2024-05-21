Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland International Air Show returns to Portrush this September at a new location stretching from Ballyreagh Golf Course to West Bay.

Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8 will see a spectacular aerobatic performance from Airbourne Pyrotechnics.

The fast and furious Typhoon will appear on both days, demonstrating its rip-roaring power with a collection of jaw-dropping manoeuvres, along with the Battle of Britain Memorial trio of Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane performing their mesmerising flypasts.

Along the breathtaking coastal route, a wide range of captivating and family friendly activities will expand the entertainment offering to include an array of vintage aircraft, live music, trade stands, fun zone, artisan food markets, and arts and crafts stalls.

Portrush Primary School pupils Leah and Alfie join the Mayor Cllr Steven Callaghan in launching the NI International AIr Show 2024. Credit McAuley Multimedia

The exciting STEM Village sponsored by Matrix will make a welcomed return and bring together world-class local employers and education providers. These exhibits, located at Ballyreagh Golf Course, are aimed at inspiring young people to consider a STEM orientated career with interactive, fun and engaging displays and tasks.

Launching the NI International Air Show 2024, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “I am thrilled to see the return of our beloved Air Show once again, following a five-year absence.