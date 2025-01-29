NI Science Festival rolls into Royal Hillsborough

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
NI Science Festival has officially launched its 2025 programme and Hillsborough Castle will be hosting some special events this year.

Join Hillsborough Castle’s gardeners for an outdoor, hands-on composting workshop in A Beginner's Guide to the Science of Compost. Learn soil science basics, explore the compost yard, and discover how to achieve the perfect carbon-to-nitrogen ratio. Includes a guided Walled Garden tour and advice on composting techniques.

Led by Castle and Collections Manager David Orr the Behind the Scenes Conservation Tours of Hillsborough Castle offer insight into the techniques used to conserve and preserve furniture, paintings, silverware and clocks, and provide the opportunity to visit behind the scenes rooms not on the regular tours.

Other events taking place at Hillsborough Castle include Woodland Wonders where little explorers are invited to create their own mini beast hotel, a hidey hole for garden creatures, and Outdoor Shadows where kids can learn all there is to know about light, shadows, day, night and everything in-between.

Go behind the scenes at Hillsborough Castle with this year's NI Science Festival. Pic credit: NI Science FestivalGo behind the scenes at Hillsborough Castle with this year's NI Science Festival. Pic credit: NI Science Festival
In Saintfield, Rhododendron Discovery is perfect for anyone who wants to experience the beauty of Rowallane Garden in full bloom.

Step into the vibrant world of rhododendrons with Head Gardener Claire in this enchanting walk through the garden as you learn the fascinating backstory behind these hardy plants.

NI Science Festival director Sarah Jones said: “This year’s programme is packed with exciting events for all ages, offering something for everyone.

"It’s an opportunity to embrace the joy of discovery, explore the power of ideas, and celebrate the possibilities science brings to our everyday lives.”

The festival runs from February 12-23.

