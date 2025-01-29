NI Science Festival rolls into Royal Hillsborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NI Science Festival has officially launched its 2025 programme and Hillsborough Castle will be hosting some special events this year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Hillsborough Castle’s gardeners for an outdoor, hands-on composting workshop in A Beginner's Guide to the Science of Compost. Learn soil science basics, explore the compost yard, and discover how to achieve the perfect carbon-to-nitrogen ratio. Includes a guided Walled Garden tour and advice on composting techniques.

Led by Castle and Collections Manager David Orr the Behind the Scenes Conservation Tours of Hillsborough Castle offer insight into the techniques used to conserve and preserve furniture, paintings, silverware and clocks, and provide the opportunity to visit behind the scenes rooms not on the regular tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other events taking place at Hillsborough Castle include Woodland Wonders where little explorers are invited to create their own mini beast hotel, a hidey hole for garden creatures, and Outdoor Shadows where kids can learn all there is to know about light, shadows, day, night and everything in-between.

Go behind the scenes at Hillsborough Castle with this year's NI Science Festival. Pic credit: NI Science Festival

In Saintfield, Rhododendron Discovery is perfect for anyone who wants to experience the beauty of Rowallane Garden in full bloom.

Step into the vibrant world of rhododendrons with Head Gardener Claire in this enchanting walk through the garden as you learn the fascinating backstory behind these hardy plants.

NI Science Festival director Sarah Jones said: “This year’s programme is packed with exciting events for all ages, offering something for everyone.

"It’s an opportunity to embrace the joy of discovery, explore the power of ideas, and celebrate the possibilities science brings to our everyday lives.”

The festival runs from February 12-23.