The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service is urging people to take extra precautions after it revealed that 10 people have died in accidental house fires so far this year.

NIFRS also highlighted that practical advice on fire safety is available through its free online Home Fire Safety Check.

The easy-to-follow self-assessment is available to everyone and involves answering a series of questions.

Once completed, users will receive a personalised fire safety action plan identifying the potential causes of fire in the home with safety advice to help reduce the risk of fire.

Households are encouraged to complete NIFRS’ free online Home Fire Safety Check for themselves and those around them who are vulnerable. Pictured (L-R) NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Marcus Wright, Connect North Claire Ramsey, NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings, Connect North Sabrina Lynn, Monaghan Fire Service Chief Fire Officer Dermot Brannigan, NIFRS Firefighter Sheena McKiverigan. Photo: NIFRS

Anyone whose home has been identified as greater risk will be referred for an in-person Home Fire Safety Check, which will see personnel visit their home to give further practical advice on fire safety.

NIFRS is urging households to not only complete the assessment for themselves, but for anyone they’re concerned about.

The most recent statistics, revealed as part of North South Fire Safety Week 2025 (October 13-19), showed that smoking materials were the leading cause contributing to seven of the 10 deaths, with electrical appliances and cooking contributing to the other three.

They also revealed that those most at risk are aged over 50 and who live alone.

NIFRS Area Commander Suzanne Fleming said: “Fire Safety Week is an important reminder that staying safe from fire is something we all share responsibility for. It is about protecting ourselves and those who live around us, including our family, friends, neighbours and those who are at most risk in our community.

“House fires are devastating, but simple steps can be the difference in preventing a tragedy. I would urge everyone to stay alert when cooking, check your appliances and electrics, dispose of smoking materials properly, test your smoke alarm and consider fitting additional smoke alarms in rooms that are occupied regularly. Most importantly, look out for those around you who are living alone or vulnerable.”

If you fit NIFRS Person at Risk criteria, have no access to the internet or unable to complete the online self-assessment, please contact NIFRS by phone to receive a free in person Home Fire Safety Check on 028 9266 4221.

