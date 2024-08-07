No shortage of things to do on the north coast: Portrush prepares for weekend fireworks display
Portrush is preparing for a weekend of summer entertainment and and fireworks!
Taking place at Lower Lansdowne Green in Portrush on Saturday (August 10), there will be fantastic line up of family fun.
The line-up includes a DJ kids party 6pm – 7pm, Rodd Hogg magician 6pm – 8pm, facepainting 6pm – 8pm, firepoi/LED juggler and stilt walker 8pm – 10pm.
Live music on the stage by FreeFall from 8pm to 10pm. The night will end with fantastic fireworks display from Ramore Head at 10pm.