North West 200 entertainment marquee reveals most ambitious line-up yet
And now, details of the Briggs Equipment North West 200 Entertainment Marquee have been announced and it is by far the most ambitious line-up in the event’s history!
Race Week (May 6-11) is preceded by a Bank Holiday weekend and, since the marquee is already in place at the Pits, they’ve added several more nights to the line-up.
Sunday, May 5 is the first ever comedy night with the headliner none other than Paddy Raff. Currently preparing for an extensive tour which includes several sold out nights at the Waterfront Hall, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy Paddy in a show with a full supporting line-up guaranteed to keep you laughing all night.
Another first for the marquee is the Family Day on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) when cartoon characters, dinosaurs and superheroes will be the order of the day. Aimed at bringing families into the marquee, perhaps for the first time, admission includes a MealBox for the kids and a Kids’ Disco.
The entertainment programme also includes the Race AfterParties on Thursday with Cellar Door and on Saturday with the String Ninjas and The Goodfellas - and as always these nights are backed up by Brian Moore’s legendary DJ sets.
Further details of these and other events will follow including a Fashion Show on the Wednesday night and the All Sports Chat Show on Friday night. Tickets for all events are available at BuyTicketApp.co.uk