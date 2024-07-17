North West 200 hero drops in to Ballymoney Museum to visit...his own exhibit!
Ballymoney Museum staff were delighted to welcome a special visitor to their current North West 200 exhibition.
Former Grand Prix motorcycle road racer and two time winner of the NW200, Richard Creith visit the NW200 exhibition in Ballymoney Museum and Ballymoney VIC at the weekend.
Richard is pictured here with his helmet, leathers and NW200 winner’s plaques which are on permanent display within the museum.
The current NW200 exhibition runs until July 27 so there’s not long to see it if you haven’t already!