Northern Ireland's hottest music events: festivals you shouldn’t miss this year

Music lovers across Northern Ireland can look forward to a fantastic line-up of events and festivals taking place this year.
From the vibrant streets of Belfast to the rugged beauty of the north coast, there's something for everyone on the list. Whether you're a fan of rock, pop, folk, or electronic music, these nine events are sure to get your toes tapping and your heart racing.
Here are some of the top music events and festivals taking place in Northern Ireland in 2023.
1. Belsonic 2023 - Ormeau Park, Belfast
Belsonic is back for another breathtaking festival this summer in Belfast. Without fail, Belsonic always blows it out of the park with its great line-ups. The festival takes place throughout the summer months, with different dates for each act in June, July, and August. This year's lineup features some of the most highly listed artists out there, including Tom Jones, George Ezra, David Guetta, Ben Nicky, and even well-known American artist Lizzo. With so much more to see, Belsonic is the perfect opportunity to sing your heart out to your favourite artists. Between sets, enjoy some drinks and great street food. Trust us, Belsonic 2023 is not one to miss.
For more information and tickets, go to belsonic.com/index.php Photo: Belsonic website
2. Emerge - Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast
Ireland’s biggest electro festival, Emerge returns to Belfast with a line-up of more than 50 acts this August 26-27. Throughout the two days, festival goers will get a chance to dance the night away with some of the best DJs such as headliners BICEP, Carl Cox, Camelphat, and Charlotte De Witte. Additional acts confirmed for the event packed weekend are Ewan McVicar, Denis Sulta, Floorplan, Mella Dee, Mark Blair, Fionn Curran, Hammer, Heidi, Adiel, Bklava, Obskur with many more to be announced. Tickets are going fast so make sure you get yours now. For more information, go to emergebelfast.com Photo: Lewis Graham
3. Belfast Vital - Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast
Belfast’s beloved music festival returns this September to Boucher Road Playing Fields with a line-up that promises to be the best yet. Featuring some of the biggest and most exciting artists from around the world, as well as special guests the festival will kick off with none other than Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish singer-songwriter who has been making waves with his recent hit, "Forget Me".
And that's not all - joining him on stage will be the legendary McFly, bringing you their biggest hits and unforgettable live show.
Between sets, grab a drink and sample some of the delicious street food on offer. With such a fantastic line-up, this is a festival you won't want to miss. So gather your friends and get ready for an incredible experience at Belfast Vital 2023!
For tickets, go to ticketmaster.co.uk/belfast-vital-tickets/artist. Photo: Belfast Vital via Facebook
4. AVA Festival - Slipways Titanic, Museum, 1 Olympic Way, Belfast
Taking place at the iconic Titanic, the AVA festival promises to be one for the books, giving you a weekend you'll never forget. Prepare to be blown away by some of the best international artists and DJs in the game, as they kick off your summer in style June 2-3. This year's lineup is absolutely massive, featuring the likes of Central Cee, Kettama, X-Club, and so many more incredible acts yet to be announced.
You can expect to enjoy top-notch drinks and delicious food throughout the festival, all while immersing yourself in one of the world's most exciting electronic festivals. You're guaranteed a good night and an unforgettable experience. To find out more about their lineup go to avafestival.com Photo: AVA Festival via Facebook