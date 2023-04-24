Northern Ireland's hottest music events: festivals you shouldn’t miss this year

3 . Belfast Vital - Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

Belfast’s beloved music festival returns this September to Boucher Road Playing Fields with a line-up that promises to be the best yet. Featuring some of the biggest and most exciting artists from around the world, as well as special guests the festival will kick off with none other than Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish singer-songwriter who has been making waves with his recent hit, "Forget Me". And that's not all - joining him on stage will be the legendary McFly, bringing you their biggest hits and unforgettable live show. Between sets, grab a drink and sample some of the delicious street food on offer. With such a fantastic line-up, this is a festival you won't want to miss. So gather your friends and get ready for an incredible experience at Belfast Vital 2023! For tickets, go to ticketmaster.co.uk/belfast-vital-tickets/artist. Photo: Belfast Vital via Facebook