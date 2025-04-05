2 . The Mourne Mountain Pass

For those who enjoy a twisty mountain drive, the Mourne Mountain Pass is an absolute must. This route takes you through the Mourne Mountains, one of Northern Ireland’s most stunning natural areas, also home to the highest peak in the country, Slieve Donard. With narrow, winding roads that weave their way around the mountains, this drive offers spectacular views of peaks and lush landscapes, perfect for snapping car photos along the way. Key stops on the route include the Spelga Dam and Silent Valley Reservoir, offering panoramic views that will make your car stand out against the dramatic backdrop of the mountains. Whether it’s a foggy morning or a clear, sunny day, the Mournes are a photographer’s paradise. For something truly magical, make sure to stop at Electric Brae, a small hill that allows motorists to defy gravity itself. Park your car and take the hand brake off and your car will roll uphill, which is definitely an Instagrammable moment. Find out more here: www.visitmournemountains.co.uk Photo: Visit Mourne Mountains website