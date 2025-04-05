This could be the perfect time to explore these stunning landscapes, and there is no better way to do it than by hitting the open road.
For petrolheads, there’s always a good excuse to get those prized cars out for a spin, and if you’re looking to snap that perfect Instagram shot, we’ve put together a list of Northern Ireland’s most drives.
1. Causeway Coastal Route
Known as a favourite among local car enthusiasts, the Causeway Coastal Route is a must for anyone looking to combine stunning landscapes with a fun driving experience. Spanning 120 miles between Belfast and Derry/Londonderry, this iconic route offers 360-degree views of Northern Ireland’s coastline. With plenty of lay-bys and parking areas, stopping for that perfect shot of your car won’t be difficult. Along the way, you’ll pass some of the most iconic landmarks, including the Giant’s Causeway, Rathlin Island, and the Glens of Antrim. The road itself twists along dramatic cliffs and sandy beaches, making it a thrilling drive. With spots like Dark Hedges, there is no shortage of opportunities to snap a picture of your motor against a world-famous backdrop. Find out more about what the Causeway Coast has to offer here: www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com Photo: Visit Causeway Coast & Glens website
2. The Mourne Mountain Pass
For those who enjoy a twisty mountain drive, the Mourne Mountain Pass is an absolute must. This route takes you through the Mourne Mountains, one of Northern Ireland’s most stunning natural areas, also home to the highest peak in the country, Slieve Donard. With narrow, winding roads that weave their way around the mountains, this drive offers spectacular views of peaks and lush landscapes, perfect for snapping car photos along the way. Key stops on the route include the Spelga Dam and Silent Valley Reservoir, offering panoramic views that will make your car stand out against the dramatic backdrop of the mountains. Whether it’s a foggy morning or a clear, sunny day, the Mournes are a photographer’s paradise. For something truly magical, make sure to stop at Electric Brae, a small hill that allows motorists to defy gravity itself. Park your car and take the hand brake off and your car will roll uphill, which is definitely an Instagrammable moment. Find out more here: www.visitmournemountains.co.uk Photo: Visit Mourne Mountains website
3. Ards Peninsula Coastal Drive
For a peaceful but picturesque coastal drive, the Ards Peninsula offers some of the most scenic routes in Northern Ireland. Only 10 miles from Belfast, this circular route around Strangford Lough is a perfect mix of quiet roads, historic villages, and panoramic water views. As you drive, you’ll pass charming towns like Portaferry and Cultra, with plenty of opportunities to park up and snap a shot of your car against a backdrop of the lough and the coastline. Find more information here: www.visitardsandnorthdown.com Photo: Visit Ards and North Down website
4. Gortin Glen Forest Park, Omagh
For those seeking a scenic drive, Gortin Glen Forest Park offers a 5-mile-long route that’s perfect for car enthusiasts and Instagram lovers alike. Winding its way through one of Northern Ireland’s most stunning forest parks, this tarmacked drive has no shortage of stunning spots to stop and snap that perfect picture of your motor. As you take in the scenery, keep an eye out for the wild deer that roam the park and for those looking to make it a full day out, you can even climb to the top of one of the viewpoints, where you’ll find one of the Giants of the Sperrin sculptures, offering both a rewarding view and a memorable photo opportunity. Photo: Gortin Glen Forest Park Facebook
