Experience a festive trip down memory lane with the Northern Ireland Screen Digital Archive for a special film screening in Ballymoney Museum this December.

This evocative event of festive memories will take place at 7pm on December 5 with a screening of a film which will show a variety of archived footage, from excited children opening toys on Christmas morning to the inside the old toy shops across Northern Ireland.

There will be lots of fantastic footage from days gone by of toys at Christmas time to enjoy, including some from the Charlie McAfee collection. This screening will coincide with the museum’s new ‘Treasured Toys’ exhibition, which will display a selection of memorable vintage toys.

To book a place at this free event, email [email protected]. Ballymoney Museum is located within the Town Hall at 1 Townhead Street.