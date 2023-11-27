Register
BREAKING

Nostalgic Christmas film screening in Ballymoney Museum

Experience a festive trip down memory lane with the Northern Ireland Screen Digital Archive for a special film screening in Ballymoney Museum this December.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This evocative event of festive memories will take place at 7pm on December 5 with a screening of a film which will show a variety of archived footage, from excited children opening toys on Christmas morning to the inside the old toy shops across Northern Ireland.

There will be lots of fantastic footage from days gone by of toys at Christmas time to enjoy, including some from the Charlie McAfee collection. This screening will coincide with the museum’s new ‘Treasured Toys’ exhibition, which will display a selection of memorable vintage toys.

To book a place at this free event, email [email protected]. Ballymoney Museum is located within the Town Hall at 1 Townhead Street.

Ballymoney Museum is open all year round. Monday - Saturday 9.30am--4.30pm, closed 1pm-1.30pm, Admission is free.

Related topics:Northern IrelandTown Hall