The hugely popular Pirates Off Portrush pageant returns to the seaside town in June.

Tavish Dhu returns to save Portrush Yacht Club from a band of marauding pirates, led by the Mad Monk of Portballintrae.

After many years lost at sea, Tavish desperately needs a crew to stop these pesky pirates from taking Portrush Yacht Club’s treasure, which is hidden at Portrush Harbour. Are you brave enough to join his crew and help him fight off the Mad Monk and his band of Portballintrae pirates?

Go along to Portrush Yacht Club on Sunday, June 18 between 11am – 2pm to find out.

General Manager Karl Simmonds said: “After several years away, we’re delighted Tavish is returning to Portrush just in time to save the club’s treasure!

“This year’s event forms part of Portrush Yacht Club’s Commodore’s Regatta and offers us a great opportunity to engage local families in a fun filled day of activities.”

Pirates off Portrush will raise funds for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust. The three-day Commodore’s Regatta takes place between Friday 16 – Sunday 18 June.

11am – 1pm: Face-painting and balloon modelling available (donation to charity). Photo Opportunity with Tavish and crew, plus pirate ship; Kraken and treasure. Bring your own pirate ship made from recycled materials and test it (golden coins for the winners).

1pm - 2pm: Storytelling and performance from Tavish and crew. Arrival of the Mad Monk by boat at Portrush Harbour and battle.