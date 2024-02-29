Planting memories in this year’s Balmoral Show horticulture competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As organisers of the infamous Balmoral Show, the Society this year will mark 170 years since its formation in 1854 and hopes to recognise how it has helped to shape the local agri-food industry. Entrants in the competition are encouraged to use their creativity to capture decades of memories and support for local producers as well as how they intend to make new memories to cherish for years to come.

Entrants will be able to use the container of their choice to frame their eye-catching displays, be that a vase, basket, vegetable or welly boot!

The competition is free to enter and has three categories for budding horticulturists of all ages including Pre-School/Primary school, 12-17 years old and an over 18 category.

Ashleigh McGrugan prepares to capture 170 years of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

Jenny McNeill, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society commented: “We’re very excited to see how our entrants will capture 170 years of the RUAS in their floral displays. With everyone having so many fond memories of Shows gone by we’ve no doubt the pieces will be extra special and are looking forward to catching a glimpse of the creative containers they chose to use.’’

Sponsored by Hillmount Garden Centre and 3T Power, the closing date for entries is Friday, April 12 at 5pm. To download an entry form, please visit balmoralshow.co.uk/competitions.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday May 15 to Saturday, May 18.