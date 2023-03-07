Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Museums Service has held four events in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady as part of the annual Playful Museums Festival.

Aimed at children aged under five, the ‘Seek, Find, Speak, Create’ project facilitated by The Hare’s Corner Cooperative, encouraged them to explore nature’s treasures in Ballycastle Forest, Megaw Park, Anderson Park, and Roe Valley Country Park, using all of their senses to appreciate their surroundings.

The children listened for birdsong, sang their own bird orchestra, looked for the emerging colours of spring and enjoyed smelling flowers. They also took part in arts and crafts workshops based around objects from museum collections including a weather board from Killyrammer Primary School and songs from the Sam Henry Collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The artwork created by the children will go on display in Ballymoney Museum from April 25 – 29, with free entry for all those who would like to see the young artists’ wonderful creativity.

Most Popular

Children explore some muddy puddles in Ballycastle Forest during the Playful Museums Festival ‘Seek, Find, Speak, Create’ project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Getting creative during the Playful Museums Festival ‘Seek, Find, Speak, Create’ project.

Planting seeds in Coleraine during the Playful Museums Festival.