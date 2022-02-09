Playful Museums Festival returns with family storytelling in Ballymoney and Coleraine

Aimed at children aged under 5, the activities and storytelling are themed around princes, princesses, castles and knights in celebration of HM The Queen’s platinum jubilee and coincide this week with Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Council’s Museums Service will share ideas and inspiration throughout the week on their Facebook pages to encourage children to try something new and explore beyond their comfort zone into a new realm of possibility and potential.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be an opportunity to join free family storytelling sessions in Coleraine Town Hall and Ballymoney Town Hall led by storyteller Masako Carey who will take you on a magical journey of imagination.

Date and times are listed below:

Coleraine Town Hall Saturday, February 12, 10am-11am & 11.30am-12.30pm.

Ballymoney Town Hall Saturday, February 26, 10am-11.00am & 11.30am – 12.30pm.

The story-telling events are suitable for children aged 2-5 years old. Places are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and children must be accompanied by an adult.

To book your place please email [email protected] or send a message on Facebook.

These sessions have been funded by the Northern Ireland Museum Council and are being held in conjunction with Armstrong Storytellers.

Online activities will be shared until February 12 via the Ballycastle Museum, Ballymoney Museum, Coleraine Museum and Limavady and Green Lane Museum Facebook pages.

For more information contact Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Museum Services at [email protected]