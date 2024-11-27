The Police Causeway Coast & Glens Christmas Carol Service will take place on Thursday, December 12 at 7pm in St Patrick's Church, Coleraine.

In a post on social media, the PSNI District Commander isued an invitation to the community carol service.

During the service in St Patrick’s there will be an offering in support of local community causes. The event will be followed by refreshments which will be served at New Row Presbyterian Church Hall.

Everyone is welcome to attend.