Following the success of the first ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ Market in Moy earlier this year, the popular event is set to return to Pomeroy Forest at the end of June.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the market will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 11am - 6pm and will showcase the very best of local food, produce and crafts from all across the district, and include exclusive foodie experiences, chef demonstrations, with a focus on the delicious local produce, and a range of crafts sure to cater for every taste.

There will be cookery demonstrations using local produce, as well as produce from the forest itself, from Suzie Lee Arbuthnot winner of the BBC Best Home Cooks and as seen on BBC, RTE, This Morning and Ireland AM who celebrates local as she incorporates ingredients from local suppliers to create dishes that have less miles to travel.

Also taking part will be Mid Ulster cook and food ambassador Norah Brown MBE and Chef Lauren Shimmon from The Tailor’s House, Ballygawley.

Getting ready for the Taste Mid Ulster market in Pomeroy Forest are Paul Moore of Wild Walk Bushcraft, Catherine Finnegan of Fluffy Meringue and Bethany Boyd of Betty’s Ice-cream. Picture: released on behalf of Taste Mid Ulster

Wild Walk Bushcraft will be delivering foraging walks through the forest. There will also be more than 25 stalls of local food, produce and crafts including Betty’s Ice Cream, Ballyriff Buffalo, Fluffy Meringue, Lough Neagh Stories and Woodlab Distillery.

Plus look out for performances from a number of local artists, including popular local artist Andrea Begley, as well as kids entertainment.

For more information on the market, including the full list of participating stalls,visit www.visitmidulster.com