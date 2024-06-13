Pomeroy Forest setting for next Taste Mid Ulster market
Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the market will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 11am - 6pm and will showcase the very best of local food, produce and crafts from all across the district, and include exclusive foodie experiences, chef demonstrations, with a focus on the delicious local produce, and a range of crafts sure to cater for every taste.
There will be cookery demonstrations using local produce, as well as produce from the forest itself, from Suzie Lee Arbuthnot winner of the BBC Best Home Cooks and as seen on BBC, RTE, This Morning and Ireland AM who celebrates local as she incorporates ingredients from local suppliers to create dishes that have less miles to travel.
Also taking part will be Mid Ulster cook and food ambassador Norah Brown MBE and Chef Lauren Shimmon from The Tailor’s House, Ballygawley.
Wild Walk Bushcraft will be delivering foraging walks through the forest. There will also be more than 25 stalls of local food, produce and crafts including Betty’s Ice Cream, Ballyriff Buffalo, Fluffy Meringue, Lough Neagh Stories and Woodlab Distillery.
Plus look out for performances from a number of local artists, including popular local artist Andrea Begley, as well as kids entertainment.
For more information on the market, including the full list of participating stalls,visit www.visitmidulster.com
Visitors to the market can check out the new state-of-the-art Pomeroy Forest Building has just been opened and well as enjoying the spectacular forest trails.