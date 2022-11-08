Pond Park Primary School Christmas fair makes a welcome return to the festive calendar
After a three year break, Pond Park Primary School PTA is delighted to bring back their Artisan Christmas Craft Fair on Thursday November 15 from 6.30-9pm.
The Pond Park Christmas Craft Fair brings together an array of beautiful, original gifts, handmade decorations and cards plus delicious artisan food producers to help kick off the preparations for the festive season. With forty local artists, crafters and food producers together under one roof, the fair is well established as one of the highlights in the Lisburn calendar.
Featuring unique contemporary craft, handmade Christmas decorations, original paintings, fine silver jewellery, felting, stationery, glass, ceramics, hand poured candles, children’s hair accessories, organic luxury spa products, as well as a variety of artisan food products to include cupcakes, jams and chutneys, brownies, cookies, charcuterie, hampers, mince pies, fudge and much more.
Relax with a glass of mulled wine while you browse and children can visit Santa while parents browse the stalls.
Entrance is £2 for adults, children free, all welcome.