Portrush-based artist Adrian Margey returns to the Titanic Hotel Belfast with his first exhibition of 2023, from Friday to Sunday, February 24-26.

The artist is excited to return to the spacious, light-filled Drawing Office One at Titanic Hotel Belfast to showcase his latest collection. Guests will enjoy diverse depictions of Belfast City, Donegal, the North Coast, Glens of Antrim and the Mournes alongside representations of traditional Irish musicians and dancers.

The collection ranges from large-scale canvases in Adrian’s vibrant signature style to smaller, impressionistic work using naturalistic colours. A selection of limited edition prints on paper and hand embellished prints on canvas will also be on display.

“In this exhibition I want to celebrate the beauty found in our urban and industrial landscapes as well as that more obviously found in the natural world. I am hopeful that visitors will enjoy the juxtapositions of the work on show and embrace the common thread of celebrating the beauty of divergent settings.”

Margey’s reputation is growing both at home and overseas, having held his first USA exhibition in Washington DC back in May as part of the Washington Ireland Progam’s ‘Journey through Ireland’ event overlooking the Whitehouse.

Although he holds a PhD from Queen’s University Belfast, he is a self-taught artist. Recognised for the breadth and the versatility of his output, Adrian cites the Fauves, the Irish Impressionists and the indigenous artists of South America as his main influences.

The Exhibition runs from Friday, February 24 from 6-9pm and continues Saturday 25 from 11am-8pm and Sunday 26 from 11am-6pm. For more information visit

www.adrianmargey.com or telephone the Portrush Studio on 07841593762.