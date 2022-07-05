Portrush Raft Race returns with new September date

Portrush Raft Race Weekend is on Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4.

While the Raft Race is the main feature, there’s also Welly Wanging, Volleyball, Beach Yoga, Big Swims, Parachutists, Play Zones and much more. Raft Race Weekend isn’t just about a bit of craic, however, as it raises funds for Portrush Lifeboat. Those attending will be treated to one of the RNLI’s spectacular rescue displays.

Portrush Raft Race returns this September