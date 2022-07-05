Loading...

Portrush Raft Race returns with new September date

For years Portrush Raft Race has been a must-see event on the north coast and, after a forced two year absence, it’s back!

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:43 am

Portrush Raft Race Weekend is on Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4.

While the Raft Race is the main feature, there’s also Welly Wanging, Volleyball, Beach Yoga, Big Swims, Parachutists, Play Zones and much more. Raft Race Weekend isn’t just about a bit of craic, however, as it raises funds for Portrush Lifeboat. Those attending will be treated to one of the RNLI’s spectacular rescue displays.

Portrush Raft Race returns this September

Compere for the two days is the irrepressible Brian Moore and other highlights will include a performance by live band The Renegade Kings and the newly formed Skydive Ireland Parachute Display Team. The organisers thank the businesses and individuals who sponsor the event, in particular, headline sponsor Porter & Co. To enter go to www.portrushraftrace.co.uk