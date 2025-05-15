A Portrush community festival has been selected to host an exciting exhibition showcasing the ‘richness of local action and imagination’.

“Creative Voices, Activist Voices: Sensory Stories of Creative Communities” will be launched at the Arcadia on Friday, May 30 at 7pm.

The interactive exhibition explores how finding a creative voice can unlock pathways to civic action and social change.

The exhibition includes stories, photographs and objects, ranging from homemade placards to a cookbook to bubble-making activities, bringing to life the experiences of Fun Palaces Makers, and people’s wider activism or ‘activating’ moments.

Swell Portrush are proud to host “Creative Voices, Activist Voices: Sensory Stories of Creative Communities”, created by Fun Palaces. CREDIT FUN PALACES

Gemma Reid of Swell said: “As Swell explores how local residents can create positive change in Portrush, it is inspiring and uplifting to connect with and learn from the experience of other creatives and activists across the UK.”

At the launch event, there will also be an opportunity to hear firsthand from people who are creatively making change in the local area such as Lee Robb (Positive Carrickfergus) and Slaine Browne (Skate Stopped Portrush), who will share their experiences of reclaiming public space

for marginalised communities through art, culture and skateboarding.

Free refreshments will be provided by The Arcadia Beach Cafe and Art Gallery.

On Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, there will be a range of activities on offer in the Arcadia from 10am until 4pm including placard making, crafting to decorate, print or write a promise for positive action, storytelling with Kate Murphy and a creative repair workshop with Diane Patterson (SewingNi).

Find out more information about the exhibition and workshop programme by following Swell Portrush @swellportrush on Facebook or Instagram.