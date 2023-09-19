Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group said: “Our two years of funding from the National Lottery People and Communities Fund is to work with our community to create an arts strategy for Carrickfergus by running events each month in the Town Hall, forming a group of committed people who can contribute to the programming and direction of the events and by meeting groups and individuals to hear what is important to them when it comes to the arts in Carrickfergus.”

Positive Carrickfergus launched their initial programme of events at the Town Hall in April.

However, the process came to a sudden halt after it emerged there was an ‘error’ with the venue’s entertainment licence.

Anna's Number playing at Positive Carrickfergus' Visual Noise event in April at Carrick Town Hall. Photo: Positive Carrickfergus

“It was a disappointing time, but gave us the opportunity to build relationships with lots of great council officers on the ground, and to be part of conversations about how the Town Hall could be utilised more by our local arts and music scene,” the group added.

"This thrust us immediately on to a path of creative adjusting! We began to use the Talking Shop premises we rent in Carrickfergus’ beautiful Courtyard area at Scotch Quarter.

"We had already been hearing from people the type of events they wanted to attend and participate in, so while we had to immediately cancel and refund ticket sales for our Spring Fling Ceilidh, we began putting together a summer programme which we could host in the Courtyard and our own shop. We successfully ran two Vinyl Mini-Markets, an Open Mic night and a Young Adult Books event in partnership with the Secret Bookshelf.

"But now we are headed back to our original destination and we have a full program of autumn events coming up.

Positive Carrickfergus' upcoming event in Carrickfergus Town Hall featuring local performers. Photo: Positive Carrickfergus

"All our events are advertised in our newsletter, which you can sign up for via www.positivecarrickfergus.org and on our Instagram linktree where you can buy tickets also.

The programme includes:

September 30: Acoustic Night - An evening of singers and guitars from around Carrickfergus who took part in the Open Mic, and a welcome addition from Larne by Highwayman Dan.

October 5: Reminiscence Afternoon Tea - A reminiscence session looking back at the old Carrickfergus cinema while enjoying some afternoon tea together.

October 14: Ceilidh in the Hall - An Ulster Scots evening of music and dance with Loughshore Trad, Jordan Academy of Irish Dance Tartan Riot and Keltic Flair.

November 3: Pop Up Cinema - Strand Cinema will be bringing their travelling cinema to Carrickfergus to show a movie.

November 25: Visual Noise - A live music event featuring well known bands on the Northern Irish music scene - Sasha Samara and Doctor Zoot.

December 16: Open Mic - A Christmas open mic night where local people can sign up to perform some good old classics, festive favourites, poems, comedy and anything in between.