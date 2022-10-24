Starting today (Monday), Coleraine town centre will open its pumpkin patch doors to the public as part of a Halloween project by Coleraine Business Improvement District.

The FREE event, situated on Bridge Street within the town, will open from 1pm to 3pm daily where children can enjoy fun, take home a pumpkin, and parents can take the opportunity to get that ‘spooktacular’ photograph.

That's not all, prizes are also up for grabs. Take that pumpkin home and start carving it for a chance to win some really cool prizes. Further details regarding the competition will be announced on the Our Coleraine facebook page.

