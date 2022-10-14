Pumpkin picking in Northern Ireland: 13 of the best patches to choose from

3. The Jungle NI

Jungle NI is located at 60 Desertmartin Road, Moneymore. Adults: £7.50 Kids: £20 (Including entry, one pumpkin token and four additional activity tokens) Specifically for younger kids and their families, Hallowee’uns invites you to The Jungle NI for pumpkin picking and carving. Not only that but you’ll also have the chance to go on the Haunted Haycart Ride where the wicked witch will take you around the grounds telling you her best stories, toast delicious Marshmallows and can enjoy the classic jungle activities such as archery, climbing wall, rodeo bull, bungee trampolines and paintball target shooting. Come in your best fancy dress and win spot prizes. You will receive one pumpkin token and four additional tokens to be spent elsewhere in the Jungle with every kids ticket.

Photo: Contributed