Pumpkin picking in Northern Ireland: 13 of the best patches to choose from

Northern Ireland has plenty of places to choose from when it comes to picking fresh, rich and colourful pumpkins, whether you want to unleash the artist within with scary designs to display, or make a hearty pumpkin soup for the whole family to enjoy.
Read on to find out our top 13 places to go for pumpkin picking with the family this Halloween.
Additional reporting by Lyndsey Hodgkinson
Undefined: readMore
1. Streamvale Farm
Based at 38 Ballyhanwood Road, Belfast, sessions run daily from: 9am- 12:30pm, 1.15pm- 4.45pm, with evening sessions on various dates from 5:15pm-8:45pm.
Child (Including pumpkin) £10.50
Adult (Including pumpkin) £13
Streamvale’s Pumpkin Patch is back running from 15 October to 1 November with daily 3.5 hour sessions. With thousands of pumpkins to choose from so you can make sure to find the right pumpkin.
Kids can grab a mini wheelbarrow, pick out their pumpkin and wheel it back to the carving marquee and design a spooky lantern so you don’t have to deal with the mess at home. There will also be exciting animal shows, a broomtastic disco and a spooky maze to enjoy.
Photo: Contributed
2. Laganvale Farm
Laganvale Farm, 55a Sandy Lane, Lisburn, charges Adult: £10 and Junior: £8.
Not only do you have a chose between pumpkins of various size, shape and colour. You will also have the opportunity to see the spooky farm animals, try out the pedal go-karts, the activity tunnel with pedal tractors and sandpit and for a challenge, the pumpkin themed games and the creepy maize maze. Pumpkins are not included in the price but range from £3-5 depending on size.
Photo: Contributed
3. The Jungle NI
Jungle NI is located at 60 Desertmartin Road, Moneymore.
Adults: £7.50 Kids: £20 (Including entry, one pumpkin token and four additional activity tokens)
Specifically for younger kids and their families, Hallowee’uns invites you to The Jungle NI for pumpkin picking and carving.
Not only that but you’ll also have the chance to go on the Haunted Haycart Ride where the wicked witch will take you around the grounds telling you her best stories, toast delicious Marshmallows and can enjoy the classic jungle activities such as archery, climbing wall, rodeo bull, bungee trampolines and paintball target shooting. Come in your best fancy dress and win spot prizes. You will receive one pumpkin token and four additional tokens to be spent elsewhere in the Jungle with every kids ticket.
Photo: Contributed
4. Pickie Fun Park
Located at Marine Gardens, Bangor, visitors can purchase:
12 Additional Tokens (Excluding pumpkin): £10 12 Tokens and Pumpkin: £15
Pickie’s Annual Halloween Pumpkin Picking returns this October, this event includes pumpkin picking and other various attractions ranging from Disco Ducks, Pickie Swans, Chairplane, Mini Elephant Jets and Circus Cars, Mini golf, pickie puffer and more.
Photo: Contributed