Quiz night to raise funds for tenth anniversary pantomime in Cloughmills
This November marks the tenth anniversary of the annual pantomime in the Community Centre in Cloughmills.
To make the anniversary show the biggest yet, the team who make it all happen are holding a number of fundraising events.
The first is a Quiz Night at the Corner House Bar in Cloughmills on Friday, April 5, at 8pm. Entry is £5 per person, with a maximum of six people per team. Pre-entry is essential – contact the bar or text Donal on 07526 416 466.