R Space Gallery hosts a new exhibition in conjunction with the Wallace Collection

This year the theme is ‘Time Frame’ and the exhibition will be by Wallace #6 Residency Artist, Emma Whitehead.
There are a number of clocks and watches in the Wallace Collection, and it is said that Sir Richard Wallace wanted them all to chime at the same time.
Inspired by the physical journey of artworks in the collection through the hands of people over time, Emma Whitehead explored the compulsion to measure time, distance, the seasons, the stars, and the need to make sense of the connections and our need to organise and categorise our lives.
The exhibition will run until June 30. For further information about the exhibition visit www.rspacelisburn.com.