R Space Gallery hosts a new exhibition in conjunction with the Wallace Collection

Following the continued success of the Re:New Wallace Collection exhibitions since 2018, R-Space Gallery in Castle Street, Lisburn will deliver the sixth in a series of collaborative cultural projects involving a Northern Irish artist/maker and the Wallace Collection in London.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th May 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:39 BST

This year the theme is ‘Time Frame’ and the exhibition will be by Wallace #6 Residency Artist, Emma Whitehead.

There are a number of clocks and watches in the Wallace Collection, and it is said that Sir Richard Wallace wanted them all to chime at the same time.

Inspired by the physical journey of artworks in the collection through the hands of people over time, Emma Whitehead explored the compulsion to measure time, distance, the seasons, the stars, and the need to make sense of the connections and our need to organise and categorise our lives.

    Time bugs by Emma Whitehead
    Time bugs by Emma Whitehead
    Lisburn woman attends special Big Lunch with The King and Queen in honour of com...

    The exhibition will run until June 30. For further information about the exhibition visit www.rspacelisburn.com.

    Related topics:LisburnLondon