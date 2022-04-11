Raft Race is back with a new date but the same fun!

They stressed that this new arrangement is for one year only.

“We’re also hoping that this extra time will give those who wish to enter a raft more time to work on their vessel.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With categories of Funniest Raft, Best Fancy Dress, Fastest Time, Slowest Time and more, it’ll be great to see this wonderful event back on the beach in Portrush,” said a Raft Race spokesperson.

All proceeds raised from the Portrush Raft Race weekend go to the RNLI for the upkeep of the Portrush Lifeboat and attendant services and progress and details can be found at www.portrushraftrace.co.uk

Get it in your diaries!