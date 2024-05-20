Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rathlin Sound Festival is back with ten full days of fun and festivities in store on the Causeway Coast.

Due to take place between May 24 and June 2, the 10-day festival celebrates the people, culture and heritage across Ballycastle and Rathlin Island.

Inspired by the Rathlin Sound – the body of water connecting Rathlin Island to the Ballycastle mainland - the programme is packed full of activities on the dry-land and in the sea.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse programme of live music performances, ‘have a go’ activities, crafts, talks, wild cookery demonstrations and a number of artisans from the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market.

Sofia McAuley and Éibhleann Bailey, are looking forward to the Rathlin Sound Festival. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

To add to the expanding festival, a new addition this year is the music stage in Ballycastle on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, which will host a variety of local music performers.

Some examples of what the festival offers include blessing of the boats, traditional coracle boat making, colourful kite display and a sand sculpture demonstration on Ballycastle Beach.

In anticipation of the festival, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “I am delighted to see this illustrious festival return. It has long been one of the highlights of our calendar and I am looking forward to seeing many of the talented craftsmen, musicians and artisans that we have in our Borough.”

