Rathlin Sound Festival returns with ten days of events
Due to take place between May 24 and June 2, the 10-day festival celebrates the people, culture and heritage across Ballycastle and Rathlin Island.
Inspired by the Rathlin Sound – the body of water connecting Rathlin Island to the Ballycastle mainland - the programme is packed full of activities on the dry-land and in the sea.
Visitors can look forward to a diverse programme of live music performances, ‘have a go’ activities, crafts, talks, wild cookery demonstrations and a number of artisans from the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market.
To add to the expanding festival, a new addition this year is the music stage in Ballycastle on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, which will host a variety of local music performers.
Some examples of what the festival offers include blessing of the boats, traditional coracle boat making, colourful kite display and a sand sculpture demonstration on Ballycastle Beach.
In anticipation of the festival, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “I am delighted to see this illustrious festival return. It has long been one of the highlights of our calendar and I am looking forward to seeing many of the talented craftsmen, musicians and artisans that we have in our Borough.”
The full programme is available on the website by visiting www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/rathlin-sound-festival for the latest updates, or contact Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre on 028 2076 2024.