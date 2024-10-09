Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The tale of the last witch trial in Ireland is to be brought to life once more this autumn during an event at Carrickfergus Museum.

Re-imagining the Islandmagee Witches, a storytelling and live music performance will be taking place at the town centre venue on Tuesday, October 29 from 7pm.

It previously ran last year to coincide with the Re-imagining the Islandmagee Witches exhibition, which utilised audio-visual and interpretative elements alongside traditional artefacts and documents.

Created by professional storyteller Vicky McFarland and musician Lee McFarland, the storytelling production is based wholly on Andrew Sneddon’s extensive research into the trial.

Featuring music and visual imagery, the 45-minute performance costs £6 per person and is suitable for ages 12+.

Meanwhile, the Museum is once again hosting a workshop in lino prints, a style which allows users to recreate the wood block prints of the early 18th century.

Visitors can learn the techniques and create their own piece of art during the event on Saturday, November 2 from 10am - 2pm.

Costing £8 per person, it is suitable for ages 16+ and no prior experience is necessary.

Tickets for both events are available online or for more information, telephone 028 9335 8241 or email [email protected].

Believed to have been the last witch trial to take place anywhere on the island of Ireland, eight women were put on trial and found guilty of exercising witchcraft on the body of young gentlewoman, Mary Dunbar.

Tried under the Irish 1586 Witchcraft Act, the women – Janet Carson, Janet Latimer, Janet Main, Janet Millar, Margaret Mitchell, Catherine McCalmond, Janet Liston and Elizabeth Sellor – were found guilty by a jury at County Antrim’s Criminal Assize Court held in Carrick on March 31, 1711.

They were sentenced to a year’s imprisonment and to be pilloried four times on market day for six hours.

At a later trial on September 11, 1711 in the same court, William Sellor – father to Elizabeth Sellor and husband to Janet Liston – was also found guilty of Mary’s bewitchment.

However, Mary had died a couple of weeks after the first trial, turning William’s original crime into a felony for which the punishment was death by hanging.