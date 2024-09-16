Ready for a roaring good time at Causeway Safari fun day at Ballymoney Museum
Join Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services for a Safari Saturday afternoon on September 28, from 1pm - 3pm at Ballymoney Museum.
The event is FREE – there will be badge making by the museum staff, a ‘find the animal’ treasure hunt, face painting, balloon modelling and more.
Corbally Mobile Fun Farm will be there with some alpacas, a miniature horse, snakes, tortoises and other animals.
Benvarden Animal Rescue Kennels will be there to talk about the work that they do.