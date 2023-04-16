I have to confess, the beauty of Mid Ulster and its rich heritage had largely passed me by – until very recently, that is.

Despite being just around an hour’s drive from Belfast, this fantastic part of Northern Ireland is somewhere I never went to very often, and there are undoubtedly many other people who would say the same. No real reason why, that’s just the way it is.

A new tourist experience – perfect for people from Northern Ireland as well as from further afield – is now revealing the fabulous heritage and traditions that exists in this part of the world.

The Untapped Mid Ulster four-day tour, in collaboration with Croga Tours, showcases the Loughinsholin region, an ancient barony that can be traced back to 12th Century.

The Untapped Mid Ulster tour brings together a wealth of totally authentic experiences from the culturally rich area of Loughinsholin.

The Loughinsholin tourist cluster is supported by Invest Northern Ireland through its Collaborative Growth Programme and consists of 14 businesses working together to showcase the authentic and unique people and experiences in the region.

While on a ‘taster’ version of the four-day tour I found it impossible to miss the passion and enthusiasm of all those involved, not only for their own individual businesses, but a genuine desire to deliver truly authentic experiences that are truly memorable to all visitors, whether from home or abroad.

The first stop of the day was at the beautiful Ballyscullion Park in Bellaghy, to learn about the history of the house and the Mulholland family. Owners Richard and Rosalind Mulholland were on hand to share details of the heritage of the estate which is growing in popularity as a unique wedding venue.

In the Strawberry Gardens, Bronagh Duffin from the Bakehouse NI cookery school In Bellaghy had prepared some delicious wild garlic soda farls for everyone to sample before taking us on a foraging trip through the grounds to show us what wild garlic looks like in its natural habitat. We ended up at the Palace Ruins, used as a filming location for Game of Thrones, and now a quirky venue for couples wanting a woodland wedding setting.

Bronagh Duffin of Bakehouse with a basket of freshly baked soda bread flavoured with wild garlic foraged from local woodlands.

Armed with a couple of pungent wild garlic leaves for identification purposes so I don’t inadvertently pull up something toxic and one of Bronagh’s recipes, I vowed to head to woods nearer home to have a go at making this incredibly morish soda bread myself.

We moved on to Friels bar and restaurant in Swatragh, a fifth generation, family-run, award-winning establishment nestled in the heart of the South Derry countryside.

We learned about The Emigrant's Walk from local tour guide Cathy O’Neill who explained about the stones left behind on Carntogher Mountain, where the famine-struck emigrants walked their final footsteps on Irish soil before taking the brave journey to pastures new.

The site of an original soup kitchen, Friels has an authentic famine pot, and we were able to sample the nettle soup that would have been served from it.

The unique Palace Ruins at Ballyscullion Park in Bellaghy.

Suitably dressed for the occasion, Dermot from Friels also shared the stories behind local character Mick McAtamney, and served up a very tasty meal to all in the historic setting of the bar beside a roaring open fire.

Next stop was at Glenshane Country Farm where Jamese McCloy, a fourth generation shepherd and sheep farmer gave a first hand experience of the centuries-old skill of herding with amazing panoramic views of Slieve Gallion, Lough Neagh and the Mourne Mountains.as a backdrop.

A natural story-teller, charismatic Jamese had everyone enthralled with his yarns and introduced everyone to his amazing sheepdogs who put a flock of sheep through their paces in fine style. We even had a front seat view of a sheep-shearing demonstration, met some lambs and were able to spend some time in the impressive new visitor centre.

The day conclded with a visit to River Bann Tours at Toome and a relaxing trip on the river to see this lovely part of the world from a completely different aspect as well as the chance to learn something of the history of the area.

A relaxing trip with River Bann Tours.

Although the day’s experience was a shortened version of the whole tour, it left me with a real taste of the fantastic experiences on offer in this culturally rich part of Northern Ireland.

The four-day tour, travelling by a luxury coach, includes three nights’ accommodation, entrance / admission to all attractions and activities, lunch and dinner each day and experienced tour guides for the whole trip.

The itinerary includes:

Seamus Heaney HomePlace and Exhibition

lunch and traditional Irish music session in the Taphouse bar and restaurant

Seamus Heaney Openground,

stays at Glenavon House Hotel

dinner at Friels Bar and Restaurant

The Emigrants Tale walking tour

lunch and beer tasting in Friels Bar and Restaurant with Heaney Farmhouse Brewery

Glenshane Country Farm

Seasonal foraging and bread making at Ballyscullion Park with Bakehouse NI

dinner at Walsh’s Hotel

River Bann morning boat tour

Lough Neagh Fishery

Ardtara House afternoon tea

Richard Mulholland, from Ballyscullion Park and chair of Loughinsholin Tourism Cluster said: “On behalf of Loughinsholin we are very excited to launch the Untapped Mid Ulster four-day tour of the region in collaboration with Croga Tours.

"The tour will take visitors on an unforgettable journey as well as showcase the rich, diverse and authentic experiences in thiswonderful area. The aim and focus of Louginsholin is to showcase all the businesses involved, work collaboratively on new innovations, and drive ongoing development. Our association with Croga Tours will certainly help us to achieve that.”

A warm welcome at Friel's historic bar and restaurant in Swatragh from fifth generation owner Dermot.

Jim Quinn, from Croga Tours, added: “Croga Tours is pleased to work with the Loughinsholin cluster to develop the Untapped Mid Ulster four-day tour. Visitors can relax, recline and enjoy the views from our luxury coach as well as enjoy visiting the wonderful attractions, locations and experiences that awaits within this culturally rich and diverse region.

"It is guaranteed to be a truly memorable experience that will take people right into the giant heart of this beautiful place.”

Jamese McCloy of Glenshane Country Farm gets ready to put one of his highly trained working dogs through her paces.