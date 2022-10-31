As a tribute to Robert, the November talk was thereafter designated The Robert Anderson Memorial Talk. Robert always had an interest in the sea and, as well as serving as Harbour Master at Portrush, for many years he was skipper of the dredger Bar Maid.

This year, the talk will be given by present Chair, Geoff Warke, who has chosen a title that surely would have pleased Robert – not least as it was a subject he covered in volume 14 of the Bann Disc.

Geoff grew up in Castlerock and although he now lives in Coleraine, maintains a close association with the village. After a career with the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland,

The late Robert Anderson

on retirement he developed an interest in heritage and history, joining Coleraine Historical Society in 2017 and becoming Chair in 2018.

Geoff will tell ‘The Story of the Barmouth Moles’ which project out into the sea at the mouth of the Bann and which came about as result of two separate schemes, the first in the 1880’s and the second during the 1930’s.

The talk will take place on November 15 from 8-9pm at The Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine. The doors will open at 7.30pm when the new edition of The Bann Disc volume 28 will be available to buy, costing £10.

The talk is free to all Coleraine Historical Society members and £3 to non-members. All welcome.