Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre has announced the return of August Children's Month, offering an exciting mix of events and activities for children and young people.

Families can look forward to a month of creativity, laughter, and magical experiences this August, as the centre hosts a diverse program catering to all age groups.

Drumceatt Square will have a carnival atmosphere to launch August Children's Month, with the spectacular lineup kicking off with a full day of fun on Saturday, August 5.

Come along for face-painting, balloon modelling, and meet charming walkabout characters from midday onwards. Tiny tots can also enjoy free storytelling sessions with the enchanting Kelly Quigley, while at 2pm the highly acclaimed Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company will present "A Box," a show bringing curiosity, fun, and encouraging viewers as young as three to explore the joys of imagination through a simple box.

For more information and to stay updated on the event schedule for August Children’s Month at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre visit www.roevalleyarts.com Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Following the performance, families are invited to take part in a dance workshop, where they can explore movement in a playful way, emphasising individual creativity and improvisation.

Fridays are reserved for Family Movies with screenings of: The Incredibles 2 (11 August); The Lego Batman Movie (18 August). There will also be special toddler and guardian friendly screenings of Winnie the Pooh (24 August); Jungle Book (25 August).

Don't miss the special screening of Puss in Boots on Saturday, August 12, where Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre proudly collaborates with Cinemagic Young Audiences to support food banks. Admission to this screening is free with a donation of a food bank item, offering families an opportunity to enjoy a fantastic movie while making a positive impact on those in need.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the enchanting puppet theatre performance by the Banyan Theatre Company, as they interpret the classic tale of "Little Red Riding Hood" through their artistic and storytelling brilliance.

For young music enthusiasts, aged three to 10, there will be captivating music-making workshops. Toddlers, along with their guardians, can also participate in a delightful drum and sing-along session, introducing them to the joy of creativity in a playful and engaging environment. Families can further bond over the heart-warming workshop called "Songs for the Heart and Soul," a beautiful experience that will create lasting memories.

There will also be exciting workshops designed for young people aged seven and above, including Lego animation, cartoon character development, and a comic book masterclass with the talented Kev F Sutherland. With his remarkable contributions to renowned publications like Beano, Dr. Who, and Marvel Comics, Kev F Sutherland is sure to inspire and spark creativity in all attendees.

These workshops have limited availability, so you are encouraged to book soon in order to secure your spot.

The World Illustration Awards exhibition takes centre stage in the gallery, showcasing the very best work by emerging talents and professional illustrators from around the globe. Immerse yourself in a world of visual storytelling and witness the power of art to captivate and inspire.