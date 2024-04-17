Roe Valley Arts Centre presents an Evening of Soulful Melodies with Niall McCabe

Get ready for an unforgettable evening with singer-songwriter Niall McCabe as he wows audiences at Roe Valley Arts Centre on Saturday, May 11.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2024, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Niall McCabe brings a unique blend of self-effacing humour and poignant storytelling to his performances. With intricate guitar work and a distinctive voice, McCabe effortlessly transports listeners to the heart of his island upbringing, weaving tales of isolation and wisdom into his soulful melodies.

A seasoned musician and accomplished finger-style guitar player, Niall has lent his talents to the renowned Irish trad-fusion band ‘Beoga,’ touring extensively across Ireland, Europe, and the USA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His most recent album, 'Rituals', was released to critical acclaim in February 2023.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening with singer-songwriter Niall McCabe as he wows audiences at Roe Valley Arts Centre on Saturday 11 May. CREDIT COLIN GILLENGet ready for an unforgettable evening with singer-songwriter Niall McCabe as he wows audiences at Roe Valley Arts Centre on Saturday 11 May. CREDIT COLIN GILLEN
Get ready for an unforgettable evening with singer-songwriter Niall McCabe as he wows audiences at Roe Valley Arts Centre on Saturday 11 May. CREDIT COLIN GILLEN

This event will be cabaret-style seating and a BYOB. Tickets for Niall McCabe are £17 for full admission and £15 for concessions. These can be purchased in advance through the Roe Valley Arts Centre website or by calling the Box Office on 028 7776 0650.

Related topics:TicketsIrelandEurope