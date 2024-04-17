Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Niall McCabe brings a unique blend of self-effacing humour and poignant storytelling to his performances. With intricate guitar work and a distinctive voice, McCabe effortlessly transports listeners to the heart of his island upbringing, weaving tales of isolation and wisdom into his soulful melodies.

A seasoned musician and accomplished finger-style guitar player, Niall has lent his talents to the renowned Irish trad-fusion band ‘Beoga,’ touring extensively across Ireland, Europe, and the USA.

His most recent album, 'Rituals', was released to critical acclaim in February 2023.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening with singer-songwriter Niall McCabe as he wows audiences at Roe Valley Arts Centre on Saturday 11 May. CREDIT COLIN GILLEN