Roe Valley Arts Centre presents an Evening of Soulful Melodies with Niall McCabe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Niall McCabe brings a unique blend of self-effacing humour and poignant storytelling to his performances. With intricate guitar work and a distinctive voice, McCabe effortlessly transports listeners to the heart of his island upbringing, weaving tales of isolation and wisdom into his soulful melodies.
A seasoned musician and accomplished finger-style guitar player, Niall has lent his talents to the renowned Irish trad-fusion band ‘Beoga,’ touring extensively across Ireland, Europe, and the USA.
His most recent album, 'Rituals', was released to critical acclaim in February 2023.
This event will be cabaret-style seating and a BYOB. Tickets for Niall McCabe are £17 for full admission and £15 for concessions. These can be purchased in advance through the Roe Valley Arts Centre website or by calling the Box Office on 028 7776 0650.