To mark the beginning of the summer, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Services have launched their latest Summer Arts Guide.

Starting the summer in Limavady, the Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre team are delighted to be back at the annual Stendhal Festival on July 5 with a packed programme in the Arts Tent.

Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre will cater for both adults and children this summer, with a fantastic range of workshops throughout July and August. These will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the art of ancient Japanese textiles, silver jewellery making, foraging and more.

The centre is delighted to be able to partner with the Danny Boy Jazz and Blues Festival, to welcome back the much anticipated ‘“The BE Project” (Belfast to Berlin)’, with a performance by blues singer Kaz Hawkins on August 1 and 2.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan with members of the Causeway Council's Arts Services launch the programme. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

On August 3, Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre will launch their annual August Children’s Month, where families can enjoy pop-up art workshops, and a chocolate-making factory, as well as paying a visit the ‘kindness kiosk’. There will also be enchanting walkabout characters and facepainting, alongside live music and storytelling.

The August Children’s Month programme, titled ‘The Imaginarium’, will transport children through the realms of literature, film, theatre, science, and art. Kids can enjoy a visit to Wonka’s Invention Room, create their own Squishmallow mixed media art, and even join Shelley the Mermaid for a Storytelling and Yoga session.

The 2024 Flowerfield Arts Centre summer programme kicks off with Kid’s Art Project – My Cardboard Coast Town. Working with Linda Mulholland from arts and sculpture company Anann’s Arch, young imagineers and architects will design and build a whole seaside town entirely from cardboard. Not only will they plan, build, paint and craft the coastal cityscape, but they will also take over as curators for the opening of this incredible cardboard creation on July 20.

Flowerfield Arts Centre will also welcome renowned film festival Cinemagic for a 2-day Young Consultants event. During this event, children aged 8 to 11 will view and review a number of short films.

Additionally, Flowerfield will host workshops for all ages, including workshops in pottery with Fiona Shannon, fused glass workshops with Natasha Duddy, and animation workshops for LEGO and clay. The 2024 programme will additionally include a number of outdoor events, such as Art in the Park.

One of the highlights of the 2024 calendar is the comic book masterclass with Kev F Sutherland. Kev has previously drawn and written for Beano, Doctor Who and Marvel Comics. He now makes graphic novels, adapted from the works of Shakespeare.

To coincide with August Craft Month, Flowerfield Arts Centre will also be hosting an exhibition by the talented, professional artists who make up the Causeway Craft Trail. From pottery, to glass, to traditional boat making, these craftsmen and craftswomen are the experts in their field. These incredible artisans will be demonstrating and hosting workshops at the centre throughout the month.

