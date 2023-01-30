The Rotary Club of Ballycastle are delighted to announce their upcoming quiz on February 17 at 7pm.

Testing the ‘grey matter’ will be quiz-master Martin Magee, with proceeds from the quiz going to Saint Vincent de Paul.

As a voluntary organisation, SVP collaborates with people in need, providing help and friendship with a long- term commitment to encouraging independence through the provision of materials and mentoring. Regardless of creed, colour, age or status, the service reaches out to all who seek their support.

Hosted by Ballycastle Golf Club, tables of up to six are most welcome. If anyone fancies a great night out and doesn’t have a full team, come along and the organisers will get you fitted in somewhere.

Nibbles will be provided and entry costs £10 per person. A raffle will also take place during the course of the evening.