Sandelford School in Coleraine is preparing to host its very special Winter Wonderland on Wednesday, December 4.

Santa will be here to see each child and their family in his Grotto. There will also be a disco, 'snowball' battles and (ice)berg go karts, stalls, hot drinks and food as you listen to festive songs sung by the staff choir.