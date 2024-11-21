Run, run as fast as you can...to Sandelford School Winter Wonderland!
Sandelford School in Coleraine is preparing to host its very special Winter Wonderland on Wednesday, December 4.
Write a letter to Santa, make reindeer food, hear a story from Mrs Claus and enjoy games, activities and seasonal entertainment!
Santa will be here to see each child and their family in his Grotto. There will also be a disco, 'snowball' battles and (ice)berg go karts, stalls, hot drinks and food as you listen to festive songs sung by the staff choir.
