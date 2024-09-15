Ryobi to host fun day in aid of Carrick Connect
The event will be held on Saturday, September 21 at Carrickfergus Cricket Club from 1-4pm, with a £5 per person entry fee.
Organisers said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the whole family to come together for a day filled with fun activities, delicious food, raffle prizes and amazing entertainment – all for a great cause!”
Carrick Connect is a local not-for-profit organisation aimed at interacting with young people from the ages of 11 to 25 years.
First established in November 2014, it facilitates mentoring support and other outreach projects.
In 2022, Carrick Connect was presented with the Queen’s Award in Voluntary (QAVS) service - the highest award a group can receive and which is equivalent to an MBE.
The QAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.