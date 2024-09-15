Ryobi to host fun day in aid of Carrick Connect

By Helena McManus
Published 15th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Ryobi in Carrickfergus is to host a family fun day in aid of local youth support organisation, Carrick Connect.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 21 at Carrickfergus Cricket Club from 1-4pm, with a £5 per person entry fee.

Organisers said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the whole family to come together for a day filled with fun activities, delicious food, raffle prizes and amazing entertainment – all for a great cause!”

Carrick Connect is a local not-for-profit organisation aimed at interacting with young people from the ages of 11 to 25 years.

Carrick Connect is a local not-for-profit organisation aimed at interacting with young people from the ages of 11 to 25 years. Photo: Carrick Connect

First established in November 2014, it facilitates mentoring support and other outreach projects.

In 2022, Carrick Connect was presented with the Queen’s Award in Voluntary (QAVS) service - the highest award a group can receive and which is equivalent to an MBE.

The QAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

