Ryobi in Carrickfergus is to host a family fun day in aid of local youth support organisation, Carrick Connect.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held on Saturday, September 21 at Carrickfergus Cricket Club from 1-4pm, with a £5 per person entry fee.

Organisers said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the whole family to come together for a day filled with fun activities, delicious food, raffle prizes and amazing entertainment – all for a great cause!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick Connect is a local not-for-profit organisation aimed at interacting with young people from the ages of 11 to 25 years.

Carrick Connect is a local not-for-profit organisation aimed at interacting with young people from the ages of 11 to 25 years. Photo: Carrick Connect

First established in November 2014, it facilitates mentoring support and other outreach projects.

In 2022, Carrick Connect was presented with the Queen’s Award in Voluntary (QAVS) service - the highest award a group can receive and which is equivalent to an MBE.

The QAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.