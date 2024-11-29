Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be highlighting female personal safety with three public walks.

The ‘Safer Steps’ events tie in with the 16 days of global activism that follow International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls (November 25).

“Our Parks and Open Spaces Development Team recognises the importance of women and girls accessing and enjoying our blue and green spaces,” a post on the MEA Outdoors page read.

The team will be hosting three walks during this time:

The council is hosting the 'Safer Steps' events in Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey. Photo: Pexels from Pixabay

- Tuesday December 3, 7pm: Peoples Park, Ballymena;

- Wednesday December 4, 7pm: Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus;

- Thursday December 5, 7pm: Dixon Park, Larne.

The walks are free but booking is essential at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/safer-steps-3842853

They are an “opportunity to head out for a moonlit walk with like-minded women”, organisers said, adding: “We will be joined by Local Neighbourhood Officers who will be sharing personal safety advice and answering any questions you may have. Tea and coffee will be provided after the walk.”