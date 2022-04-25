Sensory bus rolls into town

Jenny McNeill, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is joined by Andy Hazley, Learning Space UK and Gail Walker, Big White Coach Events at the Eikon Exhibition Centre ahead of the Balmoral Show

Big White Coach Events is a family-run business based in Co. Armagh that offers party and event services including sensory experiences, splat messy play set ups and creative projects for all ages and abilities.

The company has launched events for the National Autistic Society and Autism NI as well as visiting several schools and youth groups.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year at the Balmoral Show, which runs from May 11-14, this well recognisable double-decker coach will be on site within the Eikon Shopping Village alongside supporting partner Learning Space UK.

Throughout the four Show days, the team will be providing free sensory experiences suitable for all ages and abilities that includes a range of activities and sensory equipment. Whilst onboard the coach, visitors will be able to avail of the sensory room on the lower deck, a relaxation area on the upper deck as well as a sensory pathway.

In addition to the coach being on site, Big White Coach Events will have an Igloo dome trade stand complete with key information on their services and products as well as fun themed activity and sensory kits available for purchase.

Jenny McNeill, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society commented “The Balmoral Show is thrilled to have this sensory coach on site for the four days of the Show. This is the first time we have a resource of this kind on site and we hope visitors avail of this superb experience.”