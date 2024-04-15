Sheep dogs set to herd crowds of spectators at Balmoral Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cattle Rings this year will host two impressive demonstrations for visitors from full-time farmer and international sheep dog trialist, James P McGee.

James, from Ballybofey in Donegal, has bred and trained sheep dogs at Glencregg Farm for many years having always had an immense appreciation for the expertise involved in this mesmerising skill.

Renowned for their patience, gentleness, obedience, and endless energy, sheep dogs help farmers to move and gather livestock efficiently across fields and farmland. With their help, farmers can use their land more sustainably and ensure their flock have enough nutritious food every day.

Visitors at this year’s Show will have the chance to catch a glimpse of James and his trusty collie companions, Roel Dog Becca (2 years old) and Airgid Gold (18 months old).

On Wednesday and Friday evening, his captivating masterclasses will demonstrate the commands and techniques he uses on a daily basis to efficiently and seamlessly herd his sheep. Whether you’re ‘coming by’ or ‘taking time’, its sure to be a mesmerising watch.

Information on other attractions and classes across the Show’s busy rings and arenas is now available on the Balmoral Show website.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May.