The Pirates Off Portrush are set to storm the resort again on Sunday, June 16.

Tavish Dhu returns to Portrush again to save Portrush Yacht Club from the Mad Monk and his band of marauding pirates!

After successfully defeating the Mad Monk last year, Tavish has enlisted the support of fellow pirate, Grace O’Malley, but desperately needs a new crew to once again stop the Mad Monk from taking Portrush Yacht Club’s treasure, which is hidden at Portrush Harbour.

Are you brave enough to join his crew and help Tavish and Grace fight off the Mad Monk? Come along to Portrush Harbour on Sunday, June 16 between noon and 2pm to find out!

Pirates Off Portrush returns to the harbour area of the town on Sunday, June 16 from noon. Credit Portrush Yacht Club

The programme of events includes face painting and balloon modelling available at Portrush Harbour at noon as well as fairground games and a photo opportunity with Tavish and Grace at the Kraken.

From 12.15 - 1pm, introduction of key characters by Tavish and Grace along with interaction with children, slimy sea foam of parents and the arrival of Mad Monk’s messenger. At 1pm, the Mad Monk arrives ready to battle!

At 1.30pm the Mad Monk will be taken to the Kraken, followed by a tug of war challenge between children and pirates. This is followed by the highlight of the day – Walk the Plank.

From 2pm onwards, there will be a final photo opportunity, prize giving and barbecue at Portrush Yacht Club.