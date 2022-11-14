A definite date for your festive calendar, the Market brings together a curated selection of over 30 small businesses to help you find the perfect hand-made gift.

The launch event will feature a magical Twilight Market in partnership with the traders from Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market in Flowerfield Park, where you can sample Christmas cuisine and enjoy live music while browsing their stalls and the fantastic gifts available in the galleries. There will also be some free drop-in festive art workshops for kids - It’s an evening you won’t want to miss!

Regarded as the best market of its kind in the area, the Christmas Craft Market features the best local and regional professional makers so whether you’re looking for pottery, scarves, stunning jewellery, unique glass homeware, beautiful prints, stocking filler candles or artisan food, you’ll find endless handmade treasures and the perfect bespoke gifts for your loved ones.

Get the Christmas shopping started

It will continue until Thursday, December 22, giving you plenty of time to ‘shop local’ this festive season, and support the incredibly talented makers from across the Causeway Coast & Glens and beyond.

Opening hours: Monday 10am – 4pm; Tuesday 10am – 4pm; Wednesday 10am – 4pm & 7pm – 9pm; Thursday 10am – 4pm & 7pm – 9pm; Friday 10am – 4pm; Saturday 10am- 4pm. Visit www.flowerfield.org for further information or ring 028 7083 1400.

Meet the makers: Scenic Woodcraft, Aloha Beads by Alex, The Craftsmyth, Meadow Park Beading, Supportive Blends by Cabrini, Found by Fiadh, Moneyvart Ceramics, One Clever Llama, Eleanor-Jane McCartney, Fiona Shannon Ceramics, Frankie Creith Art, Gail Kelly Print Maker, Chocolate Manor, Gillian Brownlow Art, Strombolitwo, Fresh Daisies, Coming Home NI, I Felt Happiness, Stitch & Stones, FLOSC, Mirabilia & Katie's Crafts, Pig & Monkey Mercantile, Lou Gillet, Maggie Duffin Porcelain & Glass, Maureen McGhee Design, Natasha Duddy Glass Artist, Bare Leaf, Soy & Sisters, Lappin & May, Digby Illustrations, Susan's Bead Creations, Lekkers NI, Walsh Irish Knitwear, Hass Crafts