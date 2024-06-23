This list is for theatre lovers—or newcomers—with some of the most exciting upcoming productions in County Tyrone this year.
1. The Daughters of Roisin - September 19, The Alley Theatre
This play is truly heartbreaking and horrific. It is inspired by the true stories of odious oppression the Irish church and patriarchy inflicted upon women, their bodies, and their children. Locked away for nine months and her house no longer a home, this play will haunt its audience. After popular demand for this enthralling performance, The Alley Theatre is hosting this story on September 19, 2024. This collaboration between Sole Purpose Productions and Wee Yarn Productions creates a truly necessary story, that gives justice to these crimes of the past.Find out more at: alleytheatre.com/the-daughters-of-roisinPhoto: solepurpose.org
2. Death by Design - August 31, The Craic Theatre and Arts Centre
Death by Design is a unique take on a murder mystery, echoing the suspense of a thriller and the wit of a comedy to make a captivating experience that will have audiences aching to unravel the mystery. The cast of unique characters, all from different lives and environments, have their own secrets that may reveal a more sinister side to them. Bridgit, the Irish maid, must solve the puzzle herself before it is too late. This is showing in the wonderful Craic Theatre and Arts Centre, located in Coalisland, and founded nearly 30 years ago in 1996. Ever since then, they have been dedicated to providing a place for young actors and artists to thrive doing what they love, while having some good craic, of course.Find out more at: craicartscentre.co.uk/death-by-designPhoto: Belvoir Studio Theatre via Facebook
3. Imbokodo: The Musical - September 13, The Alley Theatre
Imbokodo is a poignant musical performance by an all-female cast that shows, through their performance of brilliant acting and song, the lineage of horror that indigenous women have suffered—and continue to suffer. It details the exile in liberation, the torture of gender-based violence, and the despair of not having a home. Yet they achieve this in a breathtaking celebration of indigenous instruments, art, and female choirs that will tug on the heartstrings. Find out more at: alleytheatre.com/imbokodo-the-musicalPhoto: Quite Great via Facebook
4. Orange Is The New Green - September 14, The Strule Arts Centre
This hilarious play strives to challenge the divide in Northern Irish society by making people question whether they are really so different from each other after all. It blurs the line as Liam becomes a Catholic Orangeman, facing the array of judgement from his family and community. Starring Ronan Boyle, a comedian who has won multiple local awards for his touring show, along with a familiar cast of characters like the nosy neighbour and priest, this play is a riveting must-see with a vital message for Northern Ireland society.Find out more at: struleartscentre.co.uk/orange-is-the-new-greenPhoto: Ronan Boyle via Facebook