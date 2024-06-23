2 . Death by Design - August 31, The Craic Theatre and Arts Centre

Death by Design is a unique take on a murder mystery, echoing the suspense of a thriller and the wit of a comedy to make a captivating experience that will have audiences aching to unravel the mystery. The cast of unique characters, all from different lives and environments, have their own secrets that may reveal a more sinister side to them. Bridgit, the Irish maid, must solve the puzzle herself before it is too late. This is showing in the wonderful Craic Theatre and Arts Centre, located in Coalisland, and founded nearly 30 years ago in 1996. Ever since then, they have been dedicated to providing a place for young actors and artists to thrive doing what they love, while having some good craic, of course.Find out more at: craicartscentre.co.uk/death-by-designPhoto: Belvoir Studio Theatre via Facebook